Pratt teens experience rollover when swerving to miss dog in the road in park.

A Pratt teen was injured following a one-vehicle rollover accident in Lemon Park on Nov. 11. Xannica Szary, 15 of Pratt, was driving a 2007 Dodge Caliber in the correct direction around the curve just northwest of Lemon Park Lake when she swerved to miss a dog in the road, over corrected and the car rolled over, landing on its top, said Pratt Police Officer Danny Gimpel.

Szary and her passenger, 16-year-old Hayli Gonzalez, also of Pratt, were able to get out of the car before officers arrived. Pratt County EMS transported Szary to Pratt Regional Medical Center where she was treated and released. Gonzalez refused transport, Gimpel said.

Both were wearing seat belts at the time of accident that occurred at noon. Speed is unknown but it was a factor in the accident. No other factors were present, Gimpel said.