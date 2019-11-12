Project selected for cost share program

LANSING — A Lansing road improvement project has been selected for a new Cost Share Program being offered by the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The project will pay for improvements to the intersection of Kansas 7 Highway and Eisenhower Road. Lansing Public Works Director Mike Spickelmier said city officials are looking to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the intersection.

Spickelmier said the city of Lansing is the primary sponsor for the project. But Lansing and Leavenworth officials agreed to jointly submit the project.

The K-7 and Eisenhower Road intersection is located along a boundary line that separates the two cities.

It is anticipated the construction of the improvements will cost about $2.1 million. As part of the Cost Share Program, the Kansas Department of Transportation will provide about $1.68 million for construction costs.

Spickelmier said the cities of Leavenworth and Lansing will be responsible for about $420,000 of the cost of construction.

Man injured in crash near Hiawatha

BROWN COUNTY — One person suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle, head-on collision early Monday in Brown County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:40 a.m. on US-36 highway, just west of Hazelnut Road. The location was about six miles west of Hiawatha.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1994 Ford Ranger pickup truck was eastbound on US-36 when it lost control, sliding sideways across both lanes of traffic. The Ranger then struck a westbound 2011 Nissan Rogue sport utility head-on.

The Ford pickup truck then came to rest on its driver's side in the roadway, the patrol said.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck, Kirk Warren Eisenbise, 55, of Morrill, was transported to Hiawatha Hospital with suspect serious injuries. The patrol said it wasn't immediately known whether Eisenbise was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Nissan, Melissa Ann Ryser, 37, of Wathena, had a possible injury, the patrol said. Ryser was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol's online crash log.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.