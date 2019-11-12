Nina Rose lost control of her car traveling east on U.S. Highway 54 Monday morning.

A rural Pratt County woman was injured Monday morning in a one vehicle accident on west U.S. 54.

Nina Rose, 61, was eastbound in a 2013 Nissan when she lost control on U.S. 54 just west of SW 60th Avenue. Rose went off the highway and into the south ditch then traveled some distance before encountering SE 60th Avenue. The car hit the road embankment, went over the road then crashed head on into a wooden power pole and snapped it in two. The car continued into a harvested cotton field and came to a stop, upright and facing west, in the midst of three cotton bales without touching any of them.

Pratt County EMS transported Rose to Pratt Regional Medical Center.

Rose's husband Gary Rose said she was later transferred to Wesley Medical Center with three broken neck vertebrae, three broken bones in her lower back and three broken ribs.

Rose was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident that occurred about 7 a.m.

Pratt County Sheriff and Pratt County Rescue were on scene and Kansas Department of Transportation was on hand to help with traffic while the power pole was replaced.