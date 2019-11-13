The Pratt High Volleyball team’s season ended with their first sub-state match in Abilene on Saturday, October 26. The Greenbacks lost their first game in a close match against Abilene High School with a score of 24-26. In their second game, they fell 16-25, ending their season. Their overall record for the season was 16-20.

Seniors for the Greenbacks this season were Kyra Johnson, Halley Perez and Liz Voss.