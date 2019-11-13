Pratt County officers and emergency workers were busy last Thursday and Friday with rollover wrecks in the county.

A pair of accidents in less than 24 hours kept Pratt County Sheriff's officers busy Nov. 7 and 8.

A Sterling man escaped injury Nov. 7 following a one-vehicle rollover accident in northwest Pratt County.

Travas Boeken, 46 of Sterling, was eastbound in a 2015 Western Star oil field truck on NW 90th Street between NW 70th Avenue and NW 60th Avenue when his wheels went off the road on the south side, said Pratt County Sheriff's Deputy Mike Kiley.

Boeken over-corrected, then went into a sideways slide across the road, went into the ditch, flipped onto the passenger side then landed right side up in the ditch facing west. There was no shoulder and the ditch was steep at the accident site. The vehicle sustained heavy damage to the passenger side of the cab.

Boeken was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and refused transport. The accident was reported around 12:40 p.m.

A Pratt area teen was injured Friday following a one-vehicle accident northeast of Pratt.

The 14-year-old properly licensed driver was westbound in a 2009 Nissan Altima on NE 10th Street about a mile and a half east of K-61 when the driver lost control of the car in the sand on the north side of the road, said Undersheriff Max Barrett.

The vehicle went off the road on the north side traveling over a ridge of dirt then rolled over and landed on its top.

The driver was transported to Pratt Regional Medical Center via private vehicle. The driver, later identified as Emma Roadhouse, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident that was reported about 8 a.m. on Nov. 8.



