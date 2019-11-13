It’s easy to take many things in life for granted, at least until something changes and you no longer have that thing.

I have an uncomfortable tendency to pull or tweak muscles in my back or neck — there’s nothing that reminds you how glorious it is to be able to turn your head until you can’t anymore. You probably don’t feel a deep sense of satisfaction every time you turn a faucet and water comes out, until the day a pipe breaks and you don’t have running water for a while.

Typically it isn’t my first response to take note of the presence of a stove when I walk into a kitchen. But wow, it sure is easy to notice when it’s not there.

The farmhouse is in a state of transition these days; Brian’s parents just moved to another residence, and over the next couple months they will be packing up their things into boxes so that Brian and I can begin to unpack our things from boxes. One of the items that is getting swapped out is the stove — but there is a time gap of several days from when theirs left and when ours will get installed. We have this awkward cavernous hole in the counter, and I suddenly feel like I need to use the stove. I can go quite a while without baking, roasting, or using the oven in general, but of course, now that’s the kind of thing I want to do. I feel a bit at a loss.

The good news is there are actually a multitude of ways to cook without a stove, and besides, four days wouldn’t be too long to survive on cold cereal and sandwiches anyway.

I don’t think a recipe for pouring a bowl of cereal and milk is exactly what you were anticipating, though, so I need to make something more interesting. It seems counterintuitive, but limitations often foster creativity: now my brain is overflowing with stoveless cooking ideas.

Specifically, ideas for beets. Beets are a great seasonal crop for this time of year, or really almost any time of year since they are so hardy and receptive to long-term storage. If we were a little farther south, beets could actually stay out in the garden over for the whole winter with only a coat of straw to provide insulation against frost.

Harvested beets do great in cold storage, too, long past when other produce gives up. The ones I cooked today have been in the fridge for at least two months, and they look basically like they did when I sequestered them in there. Just trim the tops off (and cook them — beet greens are literally one of my most favorite things to eat), lightly rub off any excess dirt, pop them in a bag, and toss them in the fridge.

And then, on a silly cold week like this one, you can pull out your treasure trove of beets. I can’t turn on my currently-nonexistent stove to warm up the kitchen, but I can still eat fresh hot beets, and be warmed by the knowledge that if these little vegetables are hardy enough to survive the winter, I am too.

