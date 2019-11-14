Defense attorneys are seeking a bond reduction for a woman who has been convicted of murder in Leavenworth County but not yet sentenced.

A hearing was held Wednesday morning on the motion for the reduction of Barbara M. Frantz’s bond.

No decision was made at the conclusion of the hearing. District Judge Michael Gibbens said he was taking the motion under advisement.

The judge said he would request a bond screen and ask for a report from Court Services. Gibbens said he probably will not make a decision until Thursday.

Frantz, 53, was convicted last year of first-degree murder.

She was charged after her estranged husband, Gary, was shot Jan. 27, 2017, in a parking lot in downtown Leavenworth.

Frantz remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail. Her bond has been set at $1 million.

Assistant County Attorney Shawn Boyd said Wednesday that defense attorneys seem to be asking the judge to reduce the bond to $25,000 and allow the defendant to be placed under house arrest.

Boyd argued the $1 million bond is appropriate.

“The defendant is facing life in prison,” he said.

Stacey Schlimmer, an attorney for Frantz, acknowledged the request for bond reduction was unorthodox. But Schlimmer said the defense has strong arguments for a new trial being granted in the case.

Gibbens is scheduled to take up a motion for a new trial next month.

Schlimmer pointed to messages concerning a person the defense has identified as an alternative perpetrator. Schlimmer said the messages were sent through an instant messaging program by a former girlfriend of the alternative perpetrator to a family member of Frantz.

Schlimmer argued these messages support the defense’s contention that the alternative perpetrator is responsible for the murder.

Schlimmer argued Frantz would not be a flight risk if she is released on bond.

“Miss Frantz isn’t going anywhere,” the defense attorney said.

Schlimmer argued that fleeing would make it appear as though Frantz is guilty.

“House arrest would ensure this court could track her,” Schlimmer said.

Schlimmer also argued her client’s murder conviction does not make her a risk to the community at large.

If released on bond, Frantz will live with her mother, who has a home in Burlingame, Schlimmer said.

The defense attorney also argued that once released on bond, Frantz will be able to seek treatment for medical conditions. Schlimmer argued her client has been unable to receive needed treatment while in jail.

Boyd argued most of the issues raised in the defense’s motion for a new trial previously have been taken up in court.

He said the new items at issue are the messages that were cited Wednesday by Schlimmer.

Boyd said a detective has obtained a statement from the former girlfriend of the alternative perpetrator. He said the statement denies a lot of the things in the messages.

Boyd argued Frantz is a flight risk because she is facing life in prison.

“I do think she is still a danger,” Boyd said.

Boyd argued Frantz could be a danger to anyone who gets in her way.

