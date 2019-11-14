Podcast host's info in Leach case not connected

LEAVENWORTH — The host of a podcast recently speculated about possible locations of a vehicle related to Randy Leach, who disappeared in 1988 in southern Leavenworth County.

But Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said authorities have checked on this information and determined there was not a connection to the case of Leach’s disappearance.

Leach disappeared in April 1988. He was 17 years old at the time.

He was last seen at a party near Linwood. He drove his mother’s gray 1985 Dodge 600 four-door sedan to the party, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Leach and the vehicle have never been found.

The podcast, hosted by Jerrie Dean, was posted on YouTube on Nov. 7. The podcast includes images from Google Earth of what the host said could be the vehicle Leach was driving at the time he disappeared.

Dean, who also operates the Missing Persons of America website, said some of the information from her podcast came from an email she received from a reader in 2017.

Ottawa considers adding girls wrestling

OTTAWA — Ottawa High School Athletic/Activities Director Brad Graf assured the USD 290 school board Monday night girls are interested in forming their own wrestling team.

This past spring KSHSAA added girls wrestling as a sanctioned high school sport. Graf said about five to eight girls have expressed an interest in girls wrestling, which was on par with other schools in the Frontier League.

Graf explained there are two options for schools right now. The first is having a mixed team like Ottawa has had years and the girls would wrestle both boys and girls, if available. But the catch is the girls are only eligible to wrestle boys in the postseason.

“That option is still in place,” Graf said.

The second option is adding a girls program, Graf said.

The board will vote on the measure at its next board meeting.

Several board members gave an indication of supporting a girls wrestling proposal.

“I see there is a lot of interest growing in girls wrestling,” board member Chris Cunningham said.

Board member Brian Kane said students gain a lot from being involved in athletics and other sanctioned activities.

“If you have interest in the program, we should do everything we can do provide for that program,” he said. “I think it is great.”