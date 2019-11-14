Patient safety is a high priority at Pratt hospital.

Pratt Regional Medical Center recently earned an A in the fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing PRMCs achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization driven by employers and other purchasers of health care committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

“I cannot commend our employees and medical staff enough for their dedicated efforts at ensuring our patients receive the level of care that they deserve,” said Susan Page, President and CEO of Pratt Regional Medical Center. “Our achievement of an A grade through the Leapfrog Group represents a symbol of validation for us as healthcare providers, and for you, as healthcare consumers that PRMC continues to make patient safety their highest priority.”

Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group said that ‘A’ hospitals show leadership in protecting patients from preventable medical harm and error.

“It takes genuine commitment at every level – from clinicians to administrators to the board of directors – and we congratulate the teams who have worked so hard to earn this A,” Binder said.

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent with results free to the public.

To see PRMCs full grade details, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org, or follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.