Pratt Elks Lodge members hosted a Veterans Day dinner last week in Pratt. More than 62 people attended the pancake and sausage feed honoring 19 local veterans.

Members of the Pratt Community College Softball team along with Elk volunteers served the meal.

Elks Lodge members Kenny Gates and Roger Slief took turns distributing awards to the veterans in attendance who were honored with a certificate thanking them for their service and a star from a flag that had been retired.

Gates also spoke to those in attendance of the community garden project at Fr. Dodge that was made possible through the Freedom grant. George Stevens from the B-29 Bombers on the Prairie Museum shared information about planned Veterans Day activities and Lawrence Voss spoke about his Honor Flight to Washington D.C. to see the WWII monument.