Holiday event celebrates the joy of the season with 19 entries for visitors to consider while they vote for their favorite.

The Vernon Filley Art Museum staff has transformed one of the museum’s galleries into a Christmas-themed exhibit which opened November 12 and will continue through January 4, free to the public.

“This is our fourth annual community-wide holiday event to celebrate the joy of the season with creative exhibits,” said Filley Co-Executive Director Stan Reimer.

“The arts are for everyone and we hope the entire community will explore the museum during the Holiday season,” Reimer said.

Free admission for the Annual Filley “Festival of Trees, Wreaths & Decorations” Christmas exhibit is sponsored by donations from Bolen Office Supply, Pratt Energy LLC, Maydew Thibault Optometry and The Peoples Bank.

Ali Diel, who joined the Filley staff as administrative assistant in August, is assisting with the preparations for the event, now in its fourth year.

The 19 entries for this year’s exhibit include both decorated trees and a variety of other Christmas displays.

Each display is numbered and labeled with a brief description and name of the exhibitor. As visitors enter the gallery, they will receive a ballot to vote for their favorite entry with winning entry to receive a $30 gift certificate to the Filley Gift Shop or The Flower Shoppe.

Members of the Pratt Lions Club decorated an eight-foot tree, titled “Vision Appeal,” featuring eye glasses collected for the club’s Vision Service Mission, along with colorful Lions Club service pins and emblem buttons. A collection box for recycling eyeglasses is part of the display.

Other themed entries on display include:

--“Pearls of Wisdom: Inspiring Words from the Famous and Not-So-Famous” – Lisa Miller, Pratt

--“Alphabet Quilt” – Jane Meyers, Cunningham

--“It’s Penguinning to Look a Lot Like Christmas!” – Sue’s Ultimate Embroidery and Jessica Hacker Photography

--“We Wish You a Merry Christmas” -- Jane Queal who displays a six-foot cedar tree with seven faces wearing hand-knitted hats. Queal designed the tree as a recycling project, using wood from trees harvested in Barber County, leftover plywood from a flooring project for the decorated faces. hair for the heads from sheared llamas using both the guard hair with the hats handknit from yarn bought an at auction and Queal has provided a box for entries for seven people to win one of the hats on display.

--“Wrap It Up-Upside Down!”—Lou Lynne Moss, The Flower Shoppe, who notes that it was a tradition in Northern Europe about a thousand years ago to hang Christmas trees upside down from the ceilings or chandeliers.

--“Celebration of our Faith”—Pratt United Methodist Church Youth and Children’s Ministries, with traditional gold-and-white decorations crafted by youth group members to adorn the six-foot tree, which stretches to seven feet with its topper.

--“Wishing You a Crimson Christmas” – Pratt Community College Club International, with Christmas Red ornaments symbolizing luck for German, Chinese, Japanese and other cultures.

--“Readers’ Wreath” – Pratt Public Library Staff, a clothespin wreath made by Derese McAbee with counted cross-stitch ornaments by Ellen Hair.

--“Cardinal Shadow Box Quilt” – Designed and pieced by Joy Kahmeyer Davis and quilted by Glen Davis.

--“Mirror, Gingerbread House and Church”—metal sculptures by Dick Bixler, with the Gingerbread House featuring a roof that comes off to reveal a miniature fireplace, table and chair with gingerbread people inside.

--'Furever Friends’ – Gracie Bronson and Pratt Area Humane Society, featuring ornaments with photographs of animals available for adoption, along with amusing dog and cat decorations.

--“Unique Collectibles and Family Tree with Nativity” – Reimer, showcasing multiple generations of the Reimer family, including various Disney Themes and a unique nativity Reimer purchased for his late wife Marsha.

--“Gifts Tree” –-Donna Gerber, Sharon Barrett and Marie Hanson, featuring gift ideas for the holiday season from the Filley Gift Shop and ideas for personalized ‘gift-card’ gifts.

--“Comfort and Joy” – Cheri Haskett and Skyline School Event Planning Class, a four-foot tree decorated with hand-strung popcorn and cranberry strands, along with ornaments crafted by students from applesauce and mason-jar lids to represent the comfort and joy of home.

--“Repurposed Salvage, Christmas One More Way” – Betty Chinn and Emmersyn Haskett, tree decorated with the repurposed items and village houses created from cereal boxes. One of the decorations is the Bible given to a family uncle who became a pastor in 1937. A school book from 1853 also decorates the tree.

--“Silent Night” – All Saints Episcopal Church, an antique wooden box decorated with a Nativity scene.

“Unique Handmade Tree Ornaments”—Michael Rutan, Medicine Lodge, display of 15 ornaments crafted on a wood-turning lathe.

--“Cardinals for Pat” -- Martha Wade, featuring a tablescape of cardinals in honor of friend Pat Klassen, based on the adage “When a cardinal appears, angels are near.”

The exhibit will be on display during regular museum hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Saturday 1 to 4 p.m., closed Monday and Holidays.