Pratt County Rescue and Sawyer fire crews responded to fires south of Sawyer.

Firefighters from Sawyer and Pratt County Rescue joined forces with Barber County Rural firefighters to combat several fires along U.S. Highway 281 in Barber County Thursday afternoon. About a half dozen fires were along the southbound side of the highway with gaps between each burned area.

A couple of the northern-most burn areas were relatively small but near the 99 Springs area, a substantial area of grass, trees and feed bales burned before fire crews could contain the fire. Several acres were burned but no buildings were involved in the fires.



Crews were on site for several hours as they fought the fires. Units from all departments traveled the burn areas over and over to make sure all hot spots were out so a flare up would not occur.

Scanner traffic indicated the fires were probably started by a vehicle throwing sparks as it traveled down U.S. Highway 281 for some reason.