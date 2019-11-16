A bank in Tennessee again is listed as the owner of the Cottonwood Hills Golf Course, east of Hutchinson, and again is seeking a buyer.

As of this week, the advertised price for the course near East 4th Avenue and Buhler Road was $2.49 million.

“We have dropped it (price),” said the Dallas-based Mark Faulkenberry, in commercial real estate and carrying the listing. The $2.49 million price “is negotiable,” he said, declining to take more questions.

The Bank of Camden, Tennessee, was holding the debt when the golf course went to a sheriff’s sale in Reno County in 2012. The bank was the lone bidder, submitting a bid of $2.5 million.

In 2014, a group of investors led by Wichitan Drayton Alldritt stepped in with the newly formed S&S Cottonwood LLC, and with Alldritt as the managing member. In February 2017, Alldritt signed a quitclaim deed to the property to Apex Bank, formerly Bank of Camden in Jackson, Tenn.

Reno County’s 2019 appraisal of Apex Bank’s overall property is $1,413,690.

S&S Cottonwood improved the grounds when it bought it. Native grasses and trees now appear to need trimming and portions of the wooden fence along Buhler Road require repair.

The advertised listing points out that Nick Faldo designed the course. “This world class 18-hole championship golf course is approximately 197 acres. There is 400-plus acres bordering the golf course which is excellent for building a home site or development!” the listing said.

Initially, Cottonwood Hills was envisioned as offering a golf course and a variety of upscale housing development options on the rolling terrain. The housing was to follow the golf course but never did.

S&S Cottonwood is no longer an active corporation in Kansas. The News was unable to reach Alldritt on Friday.