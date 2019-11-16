A man has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for robbing a downtown Leavenworth business, according to a prosecution official.

Billy D. Prestidge, 25, Hot Springs, Arkansas, was sentenced Friday in Leavenworth County District Court to 94 months, or seven years and 10 months, with the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Prestidge pleaded guilty last year to aggravated robbery.

The charge stemmed from the May 16, 2016, armed robbery of the Kare Pharmacy in downtown Leavenworth.

During the robbery, Prestidge reportedly took narcotics and money.

Prestidge was identified as a suspect through testing of DNA evidence. He later confessed to the crime, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

“We may not see many crimes this serious in our community, but it still could have a lasting impact,” Thompson said in a news release. “A crime like this on a local business could cause them to want to shut down. It could cause others to not want to continue to do business here. If that occurs, the availability to necessary resources could make it hard for people to live in that area of town. We will fight to prevent this negative domino effect.”

According to Thompson, one co-defendant is still awaiting trial. And the case of another co-defendant is under appeal.