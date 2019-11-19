Pratt County has authorized insulation for floor in coming new scale house at the Pratt County Landfill.

Workers in the new scale house at the Pratt County Landfill will have a warm floor to work on. Jason Winkel, county landfill manager, got permission from the Pratt County Commissioners to have the company that installs the building inject a spray insulation in the floor to increase energy efficiency on the structure that sits on skids.

Winkel said county workers would install the rest of the spray insulation but he wanted the company installing the building to do the floor insulation because it would be easier for them. Since the building is very exposed to the weather, the extra insulation will help reduce heating and cooling costs.

"I want it to be as efficient as possible," Winkel said.

The landfill recently underwent an inspection and there were no problems. The inspector complimented the staff on how good the landfill looks, Winkel said.

The county appraisers office was also inspected and they got a clean slate evaluation, said D.J. McMurry, county appraiser.

The American Red Cross is scheduled to visit the area and update the facilities list for temporary shelters in the event of a disaster. They will update Pratt County's portion of their contract with the Red Cross.

McMurry gave an update on severe weather events in 2019. Since Jan. 1, Pratt County has had 109 severe weather warnings and watches so far this year. The County has received some state funds for damages suffered in the August flood as well as for the Labor Day flood in 2018. The county has received no funds from the May and October flood because the state is behind on payments.

Funds are available through the Kansas Department of Emergency Management.

The Pratt Regional Medical Center Alan Waites, PRMC vice president of finances reported that net revenue from operations, $3.8 million, was lower than expected but operating costs were also lower than expected. Cash flow showed a loss of $960,000 and that was lower than expected. Waites said he would take less revenue as long as there was less expense. The hospital also had some $2.5 million in services that went to charity.

Susan Page, PRMC president and CEO, reported that sales tax revenue for the month is more than projected and the cumulative excess sales tax since 2013 is just under $2 million over projection.

Bill Hampton, county Fire and Rescue chief, said the fire channel repeater has problems and quit in May during the flood.



