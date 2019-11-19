Pratt High School senior will be a cheerleader at Sterling College in 2020.

Pratt High School senior Katherine Shanline signed with Sterling College on Nov. 6. to cheer beginning in the fall of 2020.

Shanline has been a PHS cheerleader for four years and in her high school career, she has seen two state cheer competition placings so far. Her sophomore year, the team placed 5th and her junior year they placed 4th.

Shanline will double major in Art and Communications. After college, she is considering careers in animation or high school art teaching.