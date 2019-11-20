Anyone thinking how the city has handled its rental housing code enforcement program didn't play a huge, probably decisive, factor in Hutchinson's recent city council election has been on another planet.

It's been decades since two incumbents were defeated in re-election bids but that's exactly what happened to Dave Inskeep and Steve Dechant, albeit by small margins. Both were strong supports of city hall's highly controversial housing code program.

And before the only surviving current council member becomes too giddy, it should be noted that Jade Piros de Carvalho, who seemingly won by a comfortable margin, had more votes against her than for her when two opponents are combined.

While the rental inspection program was launched with good intentions and has improved some of the city's 5,500 rental units owned by about 3,000 landlords, city officials failed to listen. Officials did not respond to numerous legitimate concerns about nit-picking, lack of common sense interpretation and enforcement of certain codes that forced unnecessary and unjustified expenses on some property owners.

A record number of yard signs supporting various candidates dotted local precincts, aided by upset landlords who allowed signs on both vacant and occupied houses, primarily getting behind challengers Sara Bagwell, Steve Garza and Joshua Naiman. Look for major changes or total elimination after the new officials take office in January.

Given the narrow margin of victory, there is really only one realistic conclusion: housing code opposition turned the tide against incumbents causing two to lose and one to hang on.

Other factors working against retaining the current council included narrowing or threatening to reduce traffic lanes on some streets from bicycle lanes; street repairs and other problems in the city's public works department and lingering anger over certain artwork and spending highlighted by those decorative hoops around the Sports Arena that cost taxpayers several hundred thousand dollars.

While the election turnout was only 1 out 5 eligible voters or 20 percent, there was enough anger over these and other issues to replace 40 percent of the city council. Without the landlord/housing code anger, it's highly likely there would be no new faces around the council table.

The only surprise we found in the Nickerson/South Hutchinson USD 309 school bond election was the nearly 4 to 1 blowout against the school board's proposal. Nearly everyone thought the plan would go down but l613 no votes to only 413 in favor was stunning. It shows school officials failed to hear deep taxpayer concerns about school taxes but there was also good news since many who voted against have indicated they believe the district has definite building needs and they would probably support a reduced-cost plan.

You have to wonder about a staff and citizens group promoting the bond issue being that far out of touch with the reality of what their district could afford along with real needs as opposed to un-affordable wants.

Dan Deming, former general manager of Hutchinson radio station KWBW, is retired and is a Reno County Commissioner.