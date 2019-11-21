The Reno County Republicans are proud to host former Lt. Governor and 1st District Congressional candidate Tracey Mann on Thursday, November 21stth at 6:30 pm at the Justice Theater in the Shears Technology Center.

Tracey Mann served as the 50th Lt Governor of the great state of Kansas.

A fifth-generation Kansan, he was born and raised on his family farm just south of Quinter. He was the fifth generation to live in the house on the family farm which his great-great-grandfather ordered from Montgomery Ward catalog in the early 1900s. Tracey learned the value of hard work by working in the ﬁelds and feed yard with his grandfather, father, and brother. He spent countless hours on a tractor and combine and worked thousands of head of cattle. Some of his fondest memories of those days were working cattle with his family on Saturday afternoons while listening to K-State football on the radio. He was also actively involved in 4H.

At Quinter High School, Tracey was fortunate to be part of seven state championship teams including football, track, quiz bowl, and parliamentary procedure. His senior year, he was elected by his peers to serve as FFA president and student council president.

He then attended K-State, studied Agricultural Economics and was elected Student Body President. During college, his first summer off the farm, Tracey had the privilege of interning in Washington, D.C., serving as then-Congressman Jerry Moran’s first intern.

While at K-state, Tracey met his future wife, Audrey Haynes, who was then attending Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas. Tracey and Audrey were married in 2002 and Tracey started a career in commercial real estate.

Since the start of that career, he has served on the Board of Directors of many Kansas organizations including Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership (KARL), Kansas Chamber of Commerce, and The City Teen Center in Salina. He also serves on the Board of Directors for Legacy Financial and on the loan committee for First National Bank Syracuse with five locations throughout southwest Kansas.

Tracey and Audrey live in Salina with their 4 children (Quincy, Austin, Whitney and Elise).