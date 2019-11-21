1. Coffee @ the Cosmo: 9-10 a.m. Thursday, Cosmosphere, 1100 N. Plum Street, Hutchinson. Enjoy this free, presentation on "The Final Frontier(s): The Relationship Between the Ocean and Space," by Cosmosphere Space Science Educator, Chuck McClary. Free to the public, coffee and pastries are provided.

2. Chester I. Lewis Plaza Rally: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, 15 E. 1st Ave, Hutchinson. Join Hutch in Harmony and the Hutchinson NAACP to celebrate the naming of Chester I. Lewis Plaza. Chester, the first civil rights hero to be formally recognized in Hutchinson, was born in Hutch and grew up a few blocks away from the new Chester I. Lewis Plaza. Stop by for free hot drinks and donuts before heading to Third Thursday activities. The plaza is located across from the Fox Theatre on 1st Ave.

3. Artist Reception/Cookies with Santa: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, The Clayworks at Disability Supports, 1125 N. Main St, Hutchinson. Free to the public. We will be hosting our Third Thursday event to celebrate the artists showing in Midtown Gallery, Lori Martin Price and Ranal Harrell Young. Santa is coming as well. Cookies and light refreshments will be provided.