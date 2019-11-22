A special scholarship from BTI and internship from John Deere give farm kid from Stafford County and interesting opportunity after graduation.

St. John High School senior Trevor Tanner has been selected as recipient of a full-ride BTI Farm Internship/Scholarship which will cover all his expenses at Garden City Community College and assure him a full-time summer job during his college years and during academic-year school breaks.

Tanner is the son of Larry and Leslie Tanner who farm eight mile south and five miles west of St. John.

The award is valued at about $30,000, according to BTI Corporate Service Manager Ryan Unruh who, along with BTI Pratt Manager Matt Houtwed, presented the award to Tanner.

“The first time we spoke with Trevor, we knew he would be a great fit for BTI.” Houtwed said. “Trevor is a well-rounded individual who will be able to excel at anything he puts his mind to. We look forward to working with Trevor and helping him develop his future career at BTI.”

Additionally, Tanner will be presented a laptop computer as part of the scholarship program.

Following graduation from Garden City Community College, Tanner will join the Pratt BTI service team. The award carries with it a five-year job-guarantee with BTI Pratt upon his graduation.

Tanner said he applied for the program because he wanted to build his career on work he has been doing growing up on the family farm.

“I saw repairing vehicles and machines as something I could be good at and that would benefit the community around me,” Tanner said.

Tanner said he was pleased to find the opportunity afforded by BTI because he wanted to do his college work in-state.

“When I visited Garden City’s John Deere Tech Program, I was amazed because it was less of a class and more of a shop,” Tanner said.

Tanner said also he liked that the Garden City program environment was similar to the one he grew up in.

“It’s mostly learning was hands on, which is how I learn best,” Tanner said.

Tanner said he’s familiar with BTI because his family has done most of their John Deere business through BTI’s Pratt location.

“I am incredibly thankful to BTI in Pratt and all the people who guided me along to get to the point I’m at,” Tanner said.

Tanner is treasurer of his high school class and a member of the SJH Student Council. He played center for the St. John Tigers football team.

St. John High School Principal Blain White commended Tanner on his award.

“We’re always excited about career opportunities for our kids and this is a unique opportunity for a career for Josh in a high-demand technical field,” White said.