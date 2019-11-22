Pratt 4-H club celebrates Thanksgiving, makes Christmas plans.

The November meeting of the Country Trailblazers was held Nov. 10 at the Coats Community Building. Before the meeting started, members signed 50 Christmas cards for soldiers serving overseas. They also signed thank you cards to the Pratt County 4-H Foundation for paying the member’s enrollment fees and to American Ag Credit for donating to the Achievement Event.

President Brett Atteberry called the meeting to order. Wiley Atteberry and Clayton Freeman led the Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge. Roll call was “What is your favorite Thanksgiving food?” and it was answered by 13 members.

Community Leader, Holly Howell recognized members who received awards at the county achievement event last week.

In new business, Gillian Swindler suggested that the club donate again this year to Toys for Tots. Kami Eubank made the motion to donate $75 to Toys for Toys. It was seconded and approved by the club.

Gaby Eubank gave a talk about her goals for her 4-H year. The next meeting will be the Christmas party on December 15 and members will have a candy gift exchange.