The First Christian Church of Pratt will host their annual Christmas Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the church 123 N. Ninnescah, Pratt.

This is a bake sale plus a great variety of Christmas decorations and homemade gifts, all available at garage sale prices. Organizers say there is sure to be something for everyone.