Growing in numbers, archers from USD 382 enter their first competition of the year.

Pratt High School Archery club competed at their first tournament for this school year at Clearwater High School on Saturday, November 16. Those competing at the Clearwater Bullseye Tournament were Jonathan Popovich, Jayven Teets, Abigail Kendall, Natalie Miller, Mackenzie Shanline, Jonathan Pedroza, Daniel Orrantia, Jose Garcia and Jonathan Slocum.

Teets, Kendall, Shanline and Popovich also competed in the IBO 3D tournament also hosted by Clearwater. Teets earned 9th place in the 3D competition shooting a score of 235.

The team continues to practice weekly in preparation for future tournament opportunities