BOWLING

EASTGATE LANES

EASTGATE LADIES

Eastgate Chicks;30;18

Some Beaches;28;20

Eastgate Lanes;27;21

5 Pin;26;22

Ballard Aviation;25;23

Family Ties;20;28

Osima;19;29

Ball Hugger;17;31

High Single Game — Jen Hooten, 198; High Single Series — Katelyn Kulbeth, 555; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 691; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 1,989.

EASTGATE METRO

Moxie’s Drinking Team;34.5;13.5

Eastgate Lanes;29;19

Busy Bee’s;29;19

Hillsboro Ford;28;20

Todd’s Pro Shop;27;21

Prestige Worldwide;23.5;24.5

Scotty’s Dogs;23;25

Team Retired;23;25

Fusion 5;23;25

One Left;21;27

Looney Tunes;20;28

High Single Game — Men: Preston Burke, 258; Women: Melissa Barton, 200; High Series — Men: Kevin Barton, 697; Women: Melissa Barton, 544; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 1,037; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 2,894.

EASTGATE V-8

Give ‘Em 3;33;19

Team Retired;31;21

Ball Busters;31;21

Platinum PDR;26;26

We Need Some;26;26

GGG;24;28

It Doesn’t Matter;22;30

Gear Heads;15;37

High Single Game — Men: Preston Burke, 248; Women: Lisa Clark, 203; High Series — Men: Preston Burke, 700; Women: Lisa Clark, 551. High Team Game — Platinum PDR, 991; High Team Series — Platinum PDR, 2,910.

SILVER TOPS I

Misfits;28;12

Hopefuls;25;15

Sassy Four;20;20

Rollaids;19;21

Lucky Four;15;25

Friends;13;27

High Single Game — Men: Floyd Kemph, 235; Women: Carol Lattin, 215; High Single Series — Men: Cecil Kemph, 576; Women: Carol Lattin, 555; High Team Game — Misfits, 743; High Team Series — Misfits, 2,175.

SILVER TOPS II

Curtis C’s;39;13

Winssome;30;22

3 G’s;29.5;22.5

Die Hards;29;23

Foxes;29;23

Just Luck;23.5;28.5

Barb’s Kids;22;30

Shish Kabobs;21;31

Teddy Bears;21;31

Spare Me;16;36

High Single Game — Men: Gene Kristenson, 234; Women: Patty Serrano, 205; High Single Series — Men: Gene Kristenson, 599; Women: Patty Serrano, 494; High Team Game — Curtis C’s, 765; High Team Series — Curtis C’s, 2,124.

FRIDAY TRIO

Who Knows;18;6

Gutter Gunners;15;9

Whatever;15;9

The Nines;13;11

Rat Pack;12.5;11.5

Gutterball Shooters;11.5;12.5

I Don’t Care;11;13

Wgas;9;15

La Familia;8;16

High Single Game — Men: Eric Thomas, 279; Women: Paula Schrag, 197; High Series — Men: Eric Thomas, 681; Women: Paula Schrag, 531; High Team Game — Gutter Gunners, 611; High Team Series — Gutter Gunners, 1,699.

Class 1A

to split

TOPEKA – Kansas State High School Activities Association Class 1A members voted 70-47 to split into two divisions in volleyball, basketball and scholars bowl beginning with the 2020-2021 school year.

Class 1A was competed in two divisions from the 2010-11 school year through the 2017-18 school year, but was placed back in one division in the 2018-19 school year.

If the current membership holds, the top 59 schools by enrollment would be placed in Class 1A, Division I with the remaining schools placed in Division II.

HC women

fall to CC

HESSTON — The Hesston College women’s basketball team fell to Clarendon College 60-45 Wednesday at Yost Center.

Hesston trailed 32-26 at the half, and was outscored 18-5 in the third quarter.

Jess Myers scored 10 points with 12 rebounds for Clarendon, 9-0.

Sydney Bontrager scored nine points with 13 rebounds for Hesston.

Hesston is 1-11 and plays at 1 p.m. Saturday at Western Oklahoma in Altus, Okla.

CLARENDON (9-0) — Myers 2-4 5-6 10, Johnson 2-10 3-6 7, Smith 1-5 4-4 6, Sparks 2-6 1-2 6, M.Nails 0-4 0-0 0, Jordan 3-5 2-2 9, Flowers 1-5 3-4 5, Dawson 1-8 0-0 3, J.Nails 1-3 1-3 3, Shannon 1-5 0-0 3, Priddy 1-2 0-0 3, Williams 1-2 1-1 3, Harrell 1-4 0-0 2, Orr 0-4 0-0 0, Black 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 17-67 20-28 60.

HESSTON (1-11) — Bontrager 3-9 3-4 9, Rawls 3-5 0-4 6, Brakes 1-7 3-4 5, Phillips 1-11 3-4 5, DeFazio 1-5 1-1 3, Kessay 2-9 1-2 6, Johnson 2-4 2-2 6, George 0-1 2-2 2, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Klusman 0-4 1-2 1, Salmans 0-4 0-0 0, TOTALS 14-60 16-25 45.

Clarendon;15;17;18;10;—60

Hesston;14;12;5;14;—45

Total fouls — CC 22, HC 23. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — CC 6-30 (Myers 1-2, Sparks 1-4, M.Nails 0-3, Jordan 1-3, Flowers 0-1, Dawson 1-5, J.Nails 0-1, Shannon 1-4, Priddy 1-1, Harrell 0-2, Orr 0-4), HC 1-8 (Kessay 1-5, Johnson 0-1, Salmans 0-2). Rebounds — CC 49 (Myers 12), HC 33 (Bontrager 13). Assists — CC 11 (M.Nails 4), HC 9 (Kessay 3). Turnovers — CC 13 (Myers 4), HC 16 (Bontrager 4). Blocked shots — CC 1 (Johnson 1), HC 0. Steals — CC 7 (Myers 4), HC 3 (Rawls 1, Brakes 1, Kessay 1).

Hesston men

claim win

HESSTON — Jacob Baker scored 34 points on 10 of 18 3-point shooting to lead the Hesston College men’s basketball team to an 85-64 win over the Southwestern College junior varsity Grey team Thursday at Yost Center.

Hesston led 40-38 at the half.

Langston Flowers, Derrick Magiya and Conner Birky each scored 10 points. Magiya had 10 rebounds.

Jake Haertl scored 13 points for Southwestern. Paul Fiorentino added 11 points.

Hesston is 4-5 and hosts the Ottawa University JV Gold team at 3 p.m. Saturday.

SOUTHWESTERN JV (0-5) — Fiorentino 4-7 0-0 11, Vittitow 2-8 2-2 8, Haertl 4-12 4-6 13, Yungberg 2-8 0-0 6, Hickman 4-7 0-0 8, Diehm 3-6 0-1 7, Gibson 1-4 0-0 3, Beachum 2-3 0-1 4, Bayless 1-4 2-4 4, TOTALS 23-60 8-14 64.

HESSTON (4-5) — Flowers 4-13 1-2 10, Hill 4-5 0-0 8, Baker 12-23 0-0 34, Nebel 3-7 1-2 7, Magiya 4-7 1-2 10, Birky 4-7 0-0 10, Pfaff 1-1 0-0 2, Spencer 1-2 0-0 2, Elliot 0-2 0-0 0, Bisterfeldt 0-1 0-0 0, McCullough 1-3 0-0 2, TOTALS 34-71 3-6 85.

S-western;28;26;—64

Hesston;40;45;—85

Total fouls — SC 10, HC 13. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — SC 10-29 (Fiorentino 3-6, Vittitow 2-5, Haertl 1-6, Yungberg 2-7, Diehm 1-1, Gibson 1-4), HC 14-31 (Flowers 1-4, Baker 10-18, Nebel 0-3, Magiya 1-1, Birky 2-4, Elliot 0-1). Rebounds — SC 35 (Haertl 9), HC 41 (Magiya 10). Assists — SC 8 (Vittitow 3), HC 18 (Flowers 5). Turnovers — SC 16 (Fiorentino 4), HC 10 (Hill 2, Nebel 2, Spencer 2, McCullough 2). Blocked shots — SC 0, HC 2 (McCullough 2). Steals — SC 3 (Haertl 1, Beachum 1, Bayless 1), HC 7 (Baker 2, Spencer 2).