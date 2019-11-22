USD 382 is proud of Swank's ability to help students succeed.

David Swank, the Assistant Principal and Activities at Pratt High School, was recognized as the Assistant Principal of the Year for Southwest Kansas (Region 6). This recognition took place at the KASSP (Kansas Association of Secondary School Principals) Convention in Wichita, KS on Thursday, Nov. 14. Swank has been a Greenback for 11 years, where he has worked as a math teacher, College and Career Counselor, Assistant Principal, and Activities Director. Prior to living in Pratt, Swank served as the Trinity Academy Principal in Wichita for ten years, taught math in Douglass for seven years, and taught math in Junction City for seven years.

Swank’s passion for his job comes from his desire to help students and faculty alike, be successful.

He wants to help people be “successful in activities, academics, and most importantly in life,” Swank explained.

Swank has learned the importance of setting priorities in his years of teaching.

“(The) biggest challenge is in life is time,” Swank said, “we all have a limited supply of it. Make sure the people priorities get taken care of first; and the paperwork gets taken care of after-hours,” Swank said.

Michelle Popovich is a foreign language teacher and sponsor for multiple activities at Pratt High School who has worked very closely with Swank for the last few years.

“With all of the activities that I sponsor or help with it is great for me to have Mr. Swank as our activities director,” Popovich said. “He is always enthusiastic and supportive.”

Activities that Popovich sponsors have many moving parts, so she has an appreciation for his help in all of her activities.

“He is very helpful in looking for potential problem areas and calling them to attention before it becomes a problem,” Popovich said. “He has an amazing amount of energy to keep up with all of the activities, students, and sponsors. We are very fortunate to work with him.”

Pratt High School and Liberty Middle School Band Director Jeffrey Poort spoke about Swank’s willingness to support all activities at Pratt High.

“He’s supportive of all of the different groups here at PHS. He’s not just all in on academics and athletics,” Poort explained. “I feel that he also values what we do here in band. He goes out of his way to come to our events and competitions, and I see the same thing for choir.”

Poort has appreciated being in Pratt because he knows activities are not all treated equally at every school.

“I know that I have support there for the things that we need to be successful,” Poort said. “You don’t see that everywhere with ADs to their band programs.”