Cleo M. Howard, 93, of Lindsborg, passed away, Thursday (Nov. 21, 2019). She was born June 19, 1926, in Wetmore, to Harry and Nora (Heikes) Spicher. She married Lawrence Howard on February 10, 1945, in Oakland, California. He passed away in 2016.

Survivors include her children, Gary Howard (Sue), of Naples, FL, Donna Patrick (Laurel), of Marquette, and Kathy Hill (Andy) of McPherson; sister, Maxine Smith, of Fulterton, CA; grandchildren, Kristopher Wingrove, Rebecca Evans (John), Ann Marie Hernandez, Steven Patrick (Jennifer), and Lyndsi Nelson (Richard); six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Mary Dinkel; sister, Rosalie Davis.

Cremation was chosen. There will be no services at this time.

