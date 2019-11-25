Jane Adams of Augusta, Kansas and formerly of Pratt, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at home. There will be a come and go memorial gathering from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Augusta and a private graveside service.

Jane was born September 20 (she never told the year!) in Enid, OK to the late Vera B. Missimer and Charles Glenn Stivers.

She was a teacher and taught fourth grade at Garfield and Ewalt Elementary for many years. She loved her family, friends and students and she loved life.

She is survived by daughter, Cindy Reynolds and husband Jeff of Augusta, KS; son, Doug Adams and wife Kelly of Wellsville, KS; grandchildren, Brady, Jenna, and Jayden Reynolds, Landon and Hayley Adams.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Marvin Stivers.

Memorial donations may be made by bringing a new book to her memorial gathering to be given to Ewalt or sending money to purchase one to Ewalt Elementary, Attn: Kristen Martin.