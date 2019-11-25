Employment milestones in all divisions were celebrated by Pratt City Commissioners last Monday.

Pratt City Commissioners paid tribute to thirteen city staffers who have work histories totaling nearly 200 years of service to Pratt residents at the regular city commission meeting Monday, November 18, at City Hall.

Mayor Doug Meyer presented the awards to the seven employees who were in attendance to receive their 2019 Service Awards in person.

“This is by far the best meeting we have every year because we get to recognize employees and their service to the city,” Meyer said.

“Some of you have given the better part of your life to this city,” Meyer said. “You’re the ones who really make the city what it is. You improve our quality of life. You keep our lights running and all utilities going and our streets safe. We just really appreciate what you do.”

Power Plant Superintendent Bryan Evans held senior rank of the group with 30 years to his credit for which he received an engraved plaque.

The other six employees on hand to receive their awards were Police Detective Jeff Ward, Park Superintendent Lewis Mayes, Recreation Department Assistant Michael Jones and Line Distribution crew member John Giggy, all 15 years, along with Utility Billing Clerk Angie Branscom and Building Inspector Brad Blankenship, both 10 years.

Not in attendance, but recognized, were Sanitation Superintendent Lonnie Wright for 25 years of service; Kraig Roadhouse, water department, and Rebecca Drees, police dispatch, both 15 years; Street Department Foreman Dwayne West, Fire Department volunteer Lee Van Slyke and Sanitation Department crew member Joe Compton, all 10 years.