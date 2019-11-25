TUESDAY

Calling all chess players: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Ottawa Library, 105 S. Hickory St., Ottawa. If you’re interested in playing chess, meet others at the Ottawa Library on the Main Floor on Tuesday evenings call 785-241-9239 for additional information.

Public Bingo: 7 p.m., VFW Post No. 5901 Ottawa, 3599 Old U.S. 59, Ottawa.

THURSDAY

Community Thanksgiving Meal: 1 p.m., The Goat Milk Soap Store, 204 S. Main St., Ottawa. The meal is for anyone needing a place to fellowship on Thanksgiving Day. Please RSVP (913-972-5491). The store will be closed.

SATURDAY

Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony: 5:30 p.m., Haley Park. A Christmas Tradition in downtown Ottawa. The events includes: cookie decorating, Spotlight Dance performance, reading of the Christmas Story, singing of Christmas Carols, givaways and arrival of Santa Claus.

MONDAY

Friends of the Ottawa Library Book Store: Open each Monday from 1-2:30 p.m. and first and third Saturday of each month, 9 a.m. to noon, Store located at 209 E. 2nd St., Ottawa.

Franklin County Evening Caregiver Support Group: First Monday of each month, 6-7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 410 S. Hickory St., Room 108. Facilitators are Robin Burgess and ECKAAA.