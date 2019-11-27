Cloud County Community College’s theater department will present a live radio play, “Night of the Chicken — Episode one: Origin of the Subspecies” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 in Cook Theatre. The play will be recorded live and replayed on the college radio station, KVCO (88.3) on Feb. 3, as well as on KNCK the last week of December. It will also be available to stream on the radio station’s website, www.ncktoday.com.

Admission is by donation, with proceeds going to help send theater students to the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival in January.

“Night of the Chicken” is a coming of age story for the whole family. Andi thought her only worry was winning the next track meet, until she is bitten by a chicken. When she comes into contact with mysterious goo in the chemistry lab, strange things begin to happen.

A live radio play is reminiscent of the days before television when stories were produced over the radio. Families would gather around the radio to listen to the weekly installment of the play. Actors would often portray several characters, and sound effects, also referred to as foley, would be produced live in the studio. The cast for “Night of the Chicken” includes: Chloe Springfield, Ness City; Rusti Bassett, Jansen, Neb.; Adhika Ezra, Jakarta, Indonesia; Makayla Hollerich, Beloit; Phillip Shirkey, David Shirkey, Brent Phillips, Wonda Phillips, Kristina Frost, Dexter Buss, and Sam Sacco, all of Concordia; and Mikki Nelson, Jamestown. For questions or to secure a group ticket rate, call 785-243-1435, ext. 236, or email theatre@cloud.edu.