Skyline High School boys basketball team may be the one to watch this season.

The Skyline Thunderbirds boys basketball team enters their third season under head coach Kenny Eddy. In the last two seasons, they had a record of 37-7, and they finished last season with a record of 20-2. During their 2018-19 campaign, the Thunderbirds finished 8-1 and in first place in the Heart of the Plains league competition. Coach Eddy returns three starters from last year’s squad, and they will all bring experience and leadership as seniors.. Sam Fisher averaged 13 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 2.1 steals on his was to an All-League and Honorable Mention All-State season. Steve Fisher was also All-League and Honorable Mention All-State and contributed an average of 13.1 points each game, and 3.2 steals. The final returning starter for the T-Birds is Mark Schmidt, who added 9.2 points and shot 37% from behind the arc. Other key components of success for Skyline include senior Ryan Adams, and junior Eliazar Carrasco.

“We bring back a ton of experience this year from a team that had a good season a year ago. These guys really enjoy the game and their expectations are high. As a team, their goals are to compete for a state championship for their school. We are a small team with our tallest player being 6’2. So, we try to play a fast-paced game with as much pressure and energy as we can bring. The guys will need to dig deep and find ways to get better every day if they want to accomplish their goals. They know that we have a long way to go in order to do that,” said head coach Kenny Eddy.

Skyline makes the short trip to Kiowa County for the first contest of the season on December 6th.



