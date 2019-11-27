A large team and lofty goals will make it a great season for the Greenbacks as they hit the wrestling mats this season.

Wrestling season is here and 35 boys and 10 girls are working hard to meet goals at Pratt High School. The Greenback wrestling team begins the season ranked #6 in all of 4A, which is well over 50 teams. The team is returning 6 of the 9 state qualifiers from last season, including returning state champion and the #1 All-Class ranked sophomore, Devon Weber.

“Wrestling is an individual sport, but our focus for the last decade has been team results,” said coach Tate Thompson. “In the last 10 years, the Greenbacks have been in the top 5 of all of 4A 5 times, including two of the highest finishes in Greenback history with a 4th place finish last year and a KSHSAA 3rd place trophy in 2016.”

Thompson said that in order to get individuals to focus on team goals, team members must be unselfish and willing to do what is best for the team as a whole. The best team lineup oftentimes takes sacrifice and is counter to old school thinking having to do with weight loss. Being strong and well hydrated is of the utmost importance to our success as a group. Once the boys settle into their weight classes, the journey to our ultimate goal begins, together.

This season is also the inaugural season for KSHSAA sanctioned girls’ wrestling. There is a lot of excitement throughout the state about girls having their own wrestling season.

“We have 10 girls on the team who are working hard and they have learned so much in a short period of time. It will be a season with major growth as we have almost a full schedule for them this season and they will wrestle other girls this time around,” Thompson said. “Sophomore Livia Swift is ranked #2 in 4A preseason after placing 3rd at State last year, and she looks to lead this motivated group of positive young ladies toward the same tradition that has been established over a half century at Pratt High School. Livia knows the history and she will do her best to make our town, our school and our alumni, proud.”



