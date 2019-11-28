Coach Chris Ballard works to get his athletes focused as they embark on the 2019-2020 season.

Morgan Ballard will be at the helm for the Lady T-Birds fifth straight season in 2019-20. Chris Sanders assists Ballard this year as they look to take their program in the right direction.

The Lady T-Birds return some promising veterans from last year’s team, including all-league point guard Baylee Lauffer, and guard Kenleigh Nation.

Other returners include guards Kayla Urban, and Sophie Bricker, and interior player Molly Meiklejohn.

This year seven new faces will join the team by way of the freshman class. Kyanna Davidson, Kady Anschutz, Tracy Nation, Monika Castillo, Presli Harts, Jordan Cook, and Halle Young.

The young class showed bright spots during summer league, and Ballard hopes they will make an impact at the varsity level for the Lady T-Birds this season.

“I think we will take another step in the right direction this year,” Ballard said. “We have a good core of returning players that have varsity experience and will throw in some freshmen that will get after people. We will still be a fairly young team, but I think we will have depth to be able to throw at teams this year that we didn't necessarily have last year. We are really just going to focus on going out each night and competing as hard as we can. If we focus on the things we can control, I think we can surprise some people this season.”