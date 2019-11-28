Pratt High School boys basketball team members are showing commitment to the small things in preseason practice.

There will be many new faces on the Pratt High School Boys Basketball varsity team this year, with Jarrett Bates being the only returner who saw significant varsity action last year.

“We are going to have a young team in terms of varsity experience, but a team that is hungry and has really competed and had great attitudes this first week of practice,” Head Coach Chris Battin said.

Last year’s record was 6-14 with about 30-35 players, and there will be about the same number of players this year.

The team’s word for this season is Commit.

“I really want our players to commit to the small things and make them important,” Battin said. “We want to commit to continuous improvement. The rest will take care of itself.”

Battin will concentrate on the team’s character as well.

“Our focus is on Driving the Nail, which really is a way to live your life by having Grit, Passion, Accountability, Servanthood, and Team and then we translate that into basketball,” Battin said.

Both boys and girls basketball teams will kick off their seasons on Friday, Dec. 6 at home, beginning with the girls at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m. against Larned. Junior varsity games will start at 4:30 p.m.