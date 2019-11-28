Friday 29

City of Salina offices in the City County building will be closed for Thanksgiving. Staff will return Monday, Dec. 2.

Salina Area Veterans' Coffee Group: 9:30 a.m., Salina Innovation Foundation, 336 S. Santa Fe. Enter on north side through the red door.

Eagles Auxiliary bingo: 1 p.m., Eagles Club, 146 N. Seventh.

Jolly Mixers bingo: 6:30 p.m. mini bingo, regular bingo 7:30, Muse Ballroom, 1700 Beverly.

Salina Community Theatre presents "Cinderella": 7:30 p.m., 303 E. Iron. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical rendition of classic fairy tale. Tickets: $20-$40. 785-827-3033, daysha@salinatheatre.com.

ABILENE — City of Abilene public transportation will be closed Friday. Transportation services will resume normal hours Saturday, Nov. 30.

ABILENE — "Makin' Magic: 25 years of fun," followed by Afterglow Party: 7:30 p.m., Great Plains Theatre, 215 N. Campbell. Tickets, $10 students and $20 adults. Rated PG. 785-263-4574, kim@greatplainstheatre.com.

BELLEVILLE —Rocky Pond Christmas Light Display: 6-10 p.m., 2000 12th. Open to everyone; come enjoy the music and lights. 785-243-6399, karenhansen@hotmail.com.

LINDSBORG — Fika Swedish Friendship Group and Coffee: 10 a.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 320 N. Main.

LINDSBORG — American Legion Post 140 bingo: Doors open 5:30 p.m., games at 7, 524 E.State.

McPHERSON — McPherson County Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Advance America, 800 N. Main. 1-800-733-2767; www.redcrossblood.org.

Saturday 30

Salina Community Theatre presents "Cinderella": 2 and 7:30 p.m., 303 E. Iron. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical rendition of classic fairy tale. Tickets: $20-$40. 785-827-3033, daysha@salinatheatre.com.

ABILENE — Small Business Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 201 N.W. Second. Stop by Abilene Travel Information Center to pick up special surprise. 785-263-2231, julie@abilenecityhall.com.

ABILENE — "Makin' Magic: 25 years of fun": 7:30 p.m., Great Plains Theatre, 215 N. Campbell. Tickets, $10 students and $20 adults. Rated PG. 785-263-4574, kim@greatplainstheatre.com.

HAYS — 2nd Annual Santa's Workshop: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., VFW, 2106 Vine. Children ages 12 years and younger can buy gifts for loved ones; prices range from $1-$9. 785-628-1714, kathy@katshallmark.com.

MARION — Visit with Santa and Make a Craft: 10-11:30 a.m., Marion Library, 101 Library. Free and open to the public. 620-382-2442, mlibrary@eaglecom.net.

WaKEENEY — 69th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Trego County Fairgrounds and downtown WaKeeney. Display is free to the public. 785-743-8325, calbert@ruraltel.net.