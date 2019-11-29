A pursuit in the city of Leavenworth resulted in arrests in Missouri, a police spokesman said.

The pursuit began at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday in Leavenworth. A police officer attempted to stop the driver of a pickup truck that had been reported stolen from a location in Leavenworth several days earlier.

The driver reportedly did not stop and ended up driving across the Centennial Bridge into Platte County, Missouri.

The truck later was found abandoned. Two people were arrested in Platte County in connection to the case, said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.