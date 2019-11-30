It's all good.

More than 300 hungry munchers gathered at the Pratt Municipal Building for the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday. Volunteers prepared turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans and sweet potatoes and provided rolls and pumpkin pie with whipped cream topping along with coffee, tea and water. Pans of dressing were prepared last and taste tested. The dressing turned out pretty good, said volunteer Carmen Forest.

Volunteers arrived early Thursday, some at 7 a.m. to get the food prepared. Tables were set and ready to go when the first guests started arriving around 11:30 a.m., said volunteer Kenny Gates.

Members of the Pratt Community College Wrestling team were among the many volunteers that helped prepare take out orders, work the serving line, help carry food trays to tables and cleared trays and plates.

Numerous take out orders were prepared for shut ins and for those that just chose not to cook. Many families choose to come to the meal rather than spend the many hours necessary to prepare a Thanksgiving feast and they don't have to clean up afterwards.

The Thanksgiving Dinner is an annual event in Pratt, open to everyone who wants to participate. A free-will offering helps cover the cost of purchasing food.