Monday 2

Brainy Babies: 9:30 a.m., Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages birth to 2 years. No registration required. 825-4624.

Poet Laureate of Kansas Reading and Presentation: Noon, Fitzpatrick Auditorium, KWU, 100 E. Claflin. 30 minutes open-mic time will precede program, “May Our Voices Ring True” with Huascar Medina. Free and open to the public. 785-833-4365, melissa.rohrer@kwu.edu.

Salina City Commission meeting: 4 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Hearthstone — Fireside Gathering: 6 p.m., Tech Center Lounge, Salina Public Library. Online free-to-play strategy card game. For teens and adults. No registration required.

Eagles Auxiliary bingo: Mini games 6:30 p.m., regular session at 7, 146 N. Seventh.

LINDSBORG — McPherson County Red Cross blood drive: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Smoky Valley High School, 1 Viking. 1-800-733-2767; www.redcrossblood.org.

MILTONVALE — Cloud County Red Cross blood drive: Noon to 6 p.m., EMS/Fire Building, 117 Star. 1-800-733-2767; www.redcrossblood.org.

Tuesday 3

Saline County Commission meeting: 9 a.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support and Education Group: 1 p.m., Eaglecrest, 1501 E. Magnolia. Free and open to the public.

Farmer's Market at the Fieldhouse: 4-7 p.m., 140 N. Fifth. Indoor, weekly farmers market in Salina brought to you by Live Well Saline County. 785-827-1312; livewellsalinecounty@gmail.com.

Salina Planning Commission meeting: 4 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Dr. Paul Mkandawire at KU School of Medicine - Salina: 5 p.m., 138 N. Santa Fe Avenue. The international response to Ebola and HIV and AIDS. 785-822-0400, lindsay.harroff@gmail.com.

Glass Ornament Making: 6 p.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. For ages 10 years and older. Registration required. 825-4624.

Alzheimer’s Prevention Classes: 6:30 p.m., Residence 600, 600 E. Elm. Free five-week Lifestyle Empowerment for Alzheimer’s Prevention (LEAP) program. 785-829-6207, mcarlgren@occk.com.

Convention and Tourism Committee meeting: 7:30 a.m., Salina Annex, Chamber of Commerce, 120 W. Ash.

KWU Jazz/Percussion Ensemble Concert: 7:30 p.m., Pioneer Hall, 100 E. Claflin. Admission is free. Information: jordan.matheney@kwu.edu.

Game Night: 8 p.m., Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe.

ABILENE — "Makin' Magic: 25 years of fun": 2 p.m., Great Plains Theatre, 215 N. Campbell. Tickets, $10 students and $20 adults. Rated PG. 785-263-4574, kim@greatplainstheatre.com.