DODGE CITY – Sutphin Cattle Company, out of Lamar, Colorado, will host the first-ever bull sale at the 66th Annual 3i SHOW.

The sale, starting at 1:30 p.m., March 21, in the Special Events Arena at the Western State Bank Expo Center, will feature 30 two-year-old bulls with four different breeds including Charolais, Red Angus, Angus, and Lim-Flex.

Bulls will be on display all three days of the show, set for March 19-21, and all bulls have been trich and fertility tested.

Sutphin Cattle Co. started in 1987 with just a handful of high-quality registered cattle but has since bloomed into the sixth-largest bull producer in the USA with about 2,500 head of registered cattle, spread throughout Colorado and Oklahoma. Sutphin’s goal is to provide superior genetics to the commercial industries and to provide cattle that work for the cow-calf operator, the feedlot, the packer, and the consumer. For more information, visit www.SutphinCattle.com.

For information on more events or how to secure exhibit space at the 2020 3i SHOW, visit www.3ishow.com, or contact the Western Kansas Manufacturers Association, 1700 E. Wyatt Earp, at (877) 405-2883 or (620) 227-8082.