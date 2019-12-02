MCPHERSON COUNTY – The Inman Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert Monday for a missing Inman man.

The whereabouts of Richard W. Andrus, 70, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

Richard W. Andrus is a 70 year-old white male, 5 ft. 11 in., 193 lbs. He is bald and has blue eyes. He does suffer from dementia.

Andrus was last seen wearing a green jacket and jeans. He was last known to be driving a red 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, with Vietnam Veteran tag 5123, heading in an unknown direction. Last point of contact with Andrus was at his home in Inman at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1. Andrus did possibly use his credit card at a Casey’s convenience store in Ellsworth on Sunday evening.

If you see Richard Andrus, or his vehicle, please immediately call 620-245-1266.