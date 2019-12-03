A power pole was damaged when driver lost control driving around Pratt lake.

A Pratt man was injured following a one-vehicle Saturday night at Pratt County Veterans Memorial Lake.

Approximately 10 p.m., 18-year-old Colten Cummins was westbound on the north side of the lake in a 2004 Monte Carlo when he lost control and went off the road on the north side, striking a power pole on the passenger side of the car, said Pratt County Sheriff Jimmy White who estimated vehicle speed at 55 mph.

The power pole was damaged but still mostly in tact and the transformer at the top of the pole was also damaged.

Seat belt usage is unknown but air bags were deployed. Pratt County EMS transported to Cummins to Pratt Regional Medical Center where he was treated and transferred. Efforts to determine Cummins current status were unsuccessful.

White said the cause of the accident was under investigation but alcohol was not a factor in this Nov. 30 accident.