City of St. John to celebrate the holiday season with community activities from 4-7 p.m. on December 8.

Christmas festivities hosted by the City of St. John will be celebrated Sunday, December 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Third Annual Christmas Around the Square, with Santa photo ops headlining a variety of holiday happenings.

The lighting event Around the Square at Brown Park will be at 6:15.

“There will be lots to do, something for all ages,” said City Clerk Jamie Getty.

Other scheduled events include “Cookies & Cocoa with the Rebekah’s”, a Vendor Market, Kids Craft Booth sponsored by USD350 Recreation Department and Fireman’s Auxiliary Soup Supper.

“Kids can stop and make a craft to take home,” Getty said.

There will also be a Christmas Joy Raffle and those attending will also be able to vote for one of about a dozen of trees entered in a Tree-Decorating Contest. First, second and third-place winners will receive prizes and the trees will remain on display through the Christmas season.

St. John Apostle Catholic Church Women’s Group will host a One-Stop Cookie Shop offering a variety of sweet treats.

The 15-foot Christmas tree in the middle for the square was donated by Delp Tree Farm and decorated by city employees.

The Soup Supper will be in held in the Shell building and other activities are centered in the former Dillon’s building.

Getty said two businesses that will also be open during the Around the Square celebration are Shear Madness at 410 North Main and Delp Tree Farm, at the east end of town off Highway 281.

In case of inclement weather, activities will proceed as scheduled.