Driver flees scene of rollover

BASEHOR — Authorities are investigating a crash in which the driver fled the scene after a pickup truck overturned and damaged a fence near Basehor, according the Leavenworth County undersheriff.

The crash was reported at 1:48 p.m. Monday at 142nd Street and Parallel Road.

Authorities believe the driver was traveling on 142nd Street in a 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 at a high rate of speed. It is believed he lost control of the truck when he tried to turn west onto Parallel Road, according to Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The vehicle went off the road and overturned an unknown number of times.

Sherley said the truck was totaled in the crash. A fence had significant damage following the wreck.

The truck had no license plate. A check of the vehicle’s VIN number identified the owner as a Bonner Springs resident. But this person apparently had sold the vehicle, according to Sherley.

A witness described the driver as a white man with a beard.

Woman driving Pontiac cited after hit-and-run

SALINA — A woman was cited by police after a hit-and-run accident early Wednesday morning.

Salina Police were called at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Pontiac Avenue after someone heard a loud crash and saw a woman pushing a car down the street.

Police said Valerie Vogel, 25, of Salina, was driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix southbound on Pontiac when she struck a legally parked, southbound facing, 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, owned by Robert Smith, also of Salina.

The Dodge had damage to the driver's side rear bumper and rear quarter panel. The Pontiac had damage to the passenger's side front and the front tire couldn't turn with the steering wheel.

Police said Vogel walked to her sister's house in the 800 block of Cherokee Drive where officer's located her. Vogel was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic and for failure of duty to report an accident.