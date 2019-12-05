Jack Landon Moyer, 89, of McPherson, passed away at 4:26 p.m., Tuesday (Dec. 3, 2019) while in the company of family members at Hospice House, Hutchinson.

Jack was born in Wichita on Sept. 7, 1930, a son of Marjorie E. (Moyer) Duncan.

Jack attended Gueda Springs Elementary School and graduated in 1948 from Gueda Springs High school, Gueda Springs, Kansas. Jack then attended Arkansas City Junior College, Arkansas, Kansas from 1955-1957, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, Oklahoma from 1957-1959 for diesel engineering. Jack left college to return home to help his family.

He was a member of Methodist Church in Gueda Springs, where he was baptized.

He served in the U.S. Air Force as a Airman First Class as a navigator and radio operator in the Korean War.

Through the years Jack worked as truck driver and parts runner for General Motors, Kansas City, Kansas from 1954-1955, Arkansas City Refinery, Arkansas City, Kansas from 1955-1959, San Ore Construction, McPherson, Kansas from 1959-1973; from 1973 to 1976 Jack hauled pipe for Certain-Teed, and retired from Farmland Industries, McPherson, Kansas working from 1976-2001.

Jack was a member of the American Legion, Arkansas City, Kansas since 1954, transferring to American Legion Post 24 at McPherson, Kansas in 1959, Forty and Eight since 1995, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2715 since 1961, ISIS Shriners since 1973, Elks Lodge #502 since 1975 and Masonic Lodge #172 since 1972. Jack enjoyed Volunteering at the American Legion Post 24 for the last 30 years especially Bingo and taking veterans to doctor visits. Jack enjoyed and loved his dogs, reading, meeting the fellas for coffee at Wendy's, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his significant other Connie Ketterman, of McPherson, his daughter Kristi Ketterman and her husband Danny, of McPherson; his sister-in-law, Bea Richards, of Gueda Springs; his niece Debbie Dowler and her husband Steve, of Gueda Springs; his great-nephew Nathan Cook and his wife Trish, of Gueda Springs; his great-great-nephew Colton Cook, of Gueda Springs; his great-great-niece Lakin Aleese Hansen and her husband Eric, of Gueda Springs.

Jack was preceded in death by his mother Marjorie E. Duncan; his daughter, Dr. Diana Kay "Dee Dee" Ketterman; his aunt, Ruth Elizabeth; his maternal grandparents, Harley and Lydia Moyer; a great-nephew, Dustin Ray Cook; and his brother Dean Richards.

Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Monday (Dec. 9, 2019) at Glidden-Ediger Chapel, McPherson.

Graveside service will 11 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 10, 2019) at McPherson Cemetery, McPherson, with Pastor Lynn Scott officiating. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Post 24 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2715.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McPherson Shriners Children's fund or McPherson County Humane Society and they can be sent to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid St., McPherson, Kansas 67460.