It is anticipated that crews will finish one phase of the Thornton Street project early next week and shift to the next phase of the project.

It is anticipated that crews will finish one phase of the Thornton Street project early next week and shift to the next phase of the project.

Officials with the Leavenworth Public Works Department provided an update of the Thornton Street project Tuesday during a meeting of the Leavenworth City Commission.

Since September, crews have been working on a section of Thornton Street between Maple Avenue and Fourth Avenue.

Deputy Public Works Director Mike Hooper said this section likely will reopen to traffic Monday. And crews then will close a section of Thornton Street between Fourth Avenue and Fifth Street.

There will be one more phase of the project, which will focus on a section of Thornton Street between Maple and 10th avenues.

Hooper said work on this final phase likely will begin in late April.

He said the entire project probably will be completed in August.

Once completed, the Thornton Street project will have rebuilt the street between Fifth Street and 10th Avenue.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR