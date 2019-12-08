Pratt native Ty Montgomery earns distinguishing award as a senior at Oklahoma State University.

Ty Montgomery, a biochemistry/molecular biology and animal biotechnology double major from Pratt, Kansas, has been selected as an Oklahoma State University Senior of Significance for the 2019-2020 academic year by the OSU Alumni Association.

Montgomery was an Animal Science Undergraduate Research Scholar, McNair Scholar and participated in the National Science Foundation’s research experience for undergraduates. He also studied abroad in Italy and Switzerland.

The Seniors of Significance Award recognizes students who have excelled in scholarship, leadership and service to campus and community and have brought distinction to OSU.

A public reception to recognize Montgomery and the other 40 Seniors of Significance Award winners was held on November 19 at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Montgomery is originally from Pratt and was an active Pratt County 4-H member for many years. He is the son of Ken and Lori Montgomery.

For more information about the OSU Alumni Association’s student awards program, visit http://ORANGECONNECTION.org/studentawards.

The Oklahoma State University Alumni Association serves more than 250,000 alumni, students and friends with programs for Cowboys of all ages. Through the Alumni Association, Cowboys get involved with the OSU family, stay informed of alumni and campus news, give back to support university initiatives and show their pride in America’s brightest orange.