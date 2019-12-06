Despite excellent efforts, team misses finals at "Game Day" in Topeka.

After the football season ended, the Pratt High School cheerleading squad had their own competition on Saturday, Nov. 23 in Topeka. The KSHSAA Game Day competition consisted of a fight song, band chant and crowd leading.

“The team performed excellently,” cheer captain and junior Kasandra Heredia said. “We all knew what we needed to bring to the competition floor and we all executed it.”

Despite their efforts, the team was unable to place in the top 6 like years past. In 2017, the team placed 5th at the competition, and in 2018 took 4th.

“The team was shocked that we didn’t make finals, but looking at the judges scores we were proud of our accomplishments. We all left it all on the mat and tried our hardest and had fun,” Heredia said. “To me it’s all that matters.”

To improve for next year’s competition, the team will work on diversity in the routine.

“Judges would like to see different types of physical skills in our school song, so we will improve on that next year,” Heredia said.

Many parents and administration watched the competition, and the cheerleaders appreciated the support throughout the competition.

The squad is coached by Melissa Rector and assistant coach Kristen Hodgkinson.