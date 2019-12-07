PREP GIRLS

Non-League

Hesston 37, Sac.Hrt. 29

HESSTON — The Hesston Swather girls’ opened the season with a 37-29 win over Salina Sacred Heart Friday in Hesston.

The Swathers led 17-16 at the half and put things away with a 14-2 third quarter.

Elise Kaiser led Hesston with 13 points.

Hesston plays Tuesday at Nickerson.

SALINA SACRED HEART (0-1) — Smith 1 0-0 2, 2; Cochran 2 0-0 1, 4; Woodall 0 0-0 0, 0; Everett 2 1-1 5, 5; Goetz 2 (1) 1-3 3, 8; Slagle 1 0-0 3, 2; Gotti 1 (1) 0-0 3, 5; Palen 0 (1) 0-0 4, 3; Gack 0 0-1 3, 0; TOTALS 9 (3) 2-5 21, 29.

HESSTON (1-0) — Yoder 0 (1) 2-4 2, 5; Kaiser 4 3-5 3, 13; Vogt 1 2-2 0, 4; Martin 1 1-5 3, 3; Humphreys 1 3-4 2, 5; Bartell 0 0-0 0, 0; Keuker 2 0-2 0, 4; Deegan 1 1-2 3, 3; TOTALS 10 (1) 13-32 13, 37.

Sac.Hrt.;7;9;2;11;29

Hesston;13;4;14;6;37

Moundridge 46, Ely.Chr. 38

MOUNDRIDGE — Down 13-8 after the first quarter, the Moundridge Wildcat girls’ basketball team quickly came back to claim a 46-38 win over Elyria Christian in non-league play in Moundridge.

The Wildcats led 23-20 at the half and made a 14-3 third-quarter run.

Kate Eichelberger led the Wildcats with 22 points. Erin Durst added 14.

Moundridge hosts Inman at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Moundridge Classic.

ELRYIA CHRISTIAN (0-1) — Hawkinson 1 2-2 2, 4; Swenson 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Penner 1 4-6 1, 6; Schoti 1 (2) 2-6 3, 10; Peters 2 (1) 0-0 4, 7; Starburg 1 (2) 0-0 4, 8; Stone 0 0-0 1, 0; Aden 0 0-0 0, 0; Clark 0 0-0 0, 0; Adamyk 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 6 (6) 8-14 17, 38.

MOUNDRIDGE (1-0) — Er.Durst 4 (1) 3-4 2, 14; Al.Durst 0 0-0 2, 0; Em.Durst 0 0-0 0, 0; Stucky 1 0-0 1, 2; Kaufman 1 4-4 3, 6; Elmore 1 0-0 0, 2; Eichelberger 7 8-13 2, 22; Blough 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 14 (1) 15-21 12,

Ely.Chr.;13;7;3;15;—38

Moundridge;8;15;14;9;—46

Inman 33, Goessel 15

INMAN — The Goessel Bluebird girls opened the season with a 33-15 loss to Inman Friday.

Goessel trailed 12-2 after the first quarter and 19-7 at the half.

Dantlie Raney led Inman with nine points.

Elizabeth Schmucker led Goessel with 11 points.

Goessel hosts Hutchinson Central Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Goessel Classic.

GOESSEL (0-1) — Spurlin 0 0-0 0, 0; Graber 0 0-0 0, 0; Flaming 0 1-2 1, 1; Schmucker 4 (1) 0-0 0, 11; Unruh 0 0-4 4, 0; Guhr 0 0-0 0, 0; Herrel 0 1-2 3, 1; Aldefer 0 0-0 1, 0; McCombs 0 2-2 1, 2; Zogleman 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 4 (1) 4-10 13, 15.

INMAN (1-0) — Froese 1 0-0 3, 2; Mclain 0 0-0 0, 0; Schroeder 0 (1) 2-4 0, 5; Neufeld 0 0-0 0, 0; Welch 0 0-0 0, 0; Thiessen 1 1-1 1, 3; Mortisko 1 2-2 0, 4; Brake 1 2-4 2, 4; Rainey 3 (1) 0-0 0, 9; Maurer 0 2-2 5, 2; Hurley 0 0-0 1, 0; Harman 0 0-0 1, 0; Neufeld 1 2-2 0, 4; TOTALS 8 *2) 11-15 13, 33.

Goessel;2;5;4;4;—15

Inman;12;7;8;6;—33

PREP BOYS

Non-League

Moundridge 41, Ely.Chr. 31

MOUNDRIDGE — Brady Helms scored 18 points and Jon Schlosser added 16 to lead the Moundridge Wildcat boys to a 41-31 win over Elyria Christian Friday in non-league play at Moundridge.

The Wildcats led 38-20 at the half.

Jackson Stone scored 10 points for Elyria Christian. Zach Stucky added 10.

“We won't win any style points tonight but it's a win,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “We were able to get some transition baskets early but we also missed three or four at the rim opportunities which could've built a more comfortable lead.

“Have to give Elyria a lot of credit for weathering that early storm. They played hard and were solid defenders. I'm not surprised based on how Zach's teams have played in the past. Brady Helms and Jon Schlosser gave us a solid inside presence at both ends of the floor. Throw in Dan Kaufman and I was pleased how those three got on the glass. Our guards handled the ball well but we have got to get some outside perimeter scoring going. I think these guys are very capable and hopefully it will materialize. We found out a few things about ourselves tonight. I really like the work ethic of these guys and they are fun to be around. Big week of basketball next week. Three really tough games.”

Moundridge hosts Inman at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Moundridge Classic.

ELYRIA CHRISTAN (0-1) — Stone 3-10 3-4 11, Stucky 4-7 0-0 10, Anderson 3-8 0-0 6, B.Unruh 2-2 0-0 4, Hobson 0-7 0-0 0, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Schneider 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 16-38 9-13 41.

MOUNDRIDGE (1-0) — Helms 8-10 2-2 18, Schlosser 5-9 6-8 16, Unruh 2-9 0-1 4, Wedel 1-6 0-0 2, D.Kaufman 0-2 1-2 1, L.Kaufman 0-2 0-0 0, Churchill 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 16-38 9-13 41.

Ely.Chr.;6;8;8;9;—31

Moundridge;17;4;8;12;—41

Total fouls — EC 14, Mdg. 9. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — EC 4-17 (Stone 2-7, Stucky 2-5, Anderson 0-2, Hobson 0-3), Mdg. 0-7 (Unruh 0-3, Wedel 0-4). Rebounds — EC 21 (Anderson 6), Mdg. 22 (Schlosser 9). Assists — EC 10 (Stucky 4), Mdg. 11 (Unruh 5). Turnovers — EC 14 (Stone 4, Stucky 4), Mdg. 9 (L.Kaufman 5). Blocked shots — EC 1 (Stone 1), Mdg. 1 (Helms 1). Steals — EC 2 (Schneider 2), Mdg. 6 (L.Kaufman 3).

Inman 37, Goessel 31

INMAN — The Inman Tueton boys edged the Goessel Bluebirds 37-31 Friday in Inman.

Inman led 23-13 at the half and 33-18 after three quarters, holding off a fourth-quarter Bluebird rally.

Mason Carter led Inman with 13 points.

Jacob Hagewood and Dylan Lindeman each scored seven points for Goessel.

Goessel hosts Hutchinson Central Christian at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Goessel Bluebird Classic.

GOESSEL (0-1) — Zogleman 1 3-4 2, 5; Schmidt 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Hiebert 2 (1) 0-0 2, 7; Lindeman 1 (1) 2-2 4, 7; Wuest 0 2-4 2, 2; Duerksen 1 0-1 1, 2; TOTALS 6 (4) 7-11 15, 31.

INMAN (1-0) — Doerksen 2 0-4 1, 4; Johnson 0 (1) 2-2 4, 5; Konrade 0 (2) 1-2 1, 7; Ka.Blank 2 0-2 2, 4; Ko.Blank 1 0-0 3, 2; Carter 6 1-1 3, 13; Kleinhenbrink 0 0-0 0, 0; Mannebach 0 0-0 0, 0; Brunk 1 0-0 1, 2; Thiessen 0 0-0 2, 0; TOTALS 12 (3) 4-11 17, 37.

Goessel;5;8;5;13;—31

Inman;9;14;10;4;—37

Hesston 53, Sac.Hrt. 48

HESSTON – Cason Richardson scored 25 points to lead the Hesston Swather boys to a 53-48 win over Salina Sacred Heart Friday in Hesston.

Hesston led 26-25 at the half, but trailed 41-36 after three quarters. The Swathers made a 17-7 run in the fourth quarter.

Jackson Humphreys added 12 points for the Swathers.

Tate Herrenbruck led Sacred Heart with 28 points.

Hesston plays Tuesday at Nickerson.

SALINA SACRED HEART (0-1) — Gormley 0 3-4 3, 3; Buckner 2 2-2 4, 6; Herrenbruck 6 (3) 7-9 4, 28; Novanlasy 0 0-0 0, 0; Richards 1 (2) 0-0 1, 8; Gilliland 0 0-0 5, 0; Douglas 0 (1) 0-2 5, 3; Prendergast 0 0-0 2, 0; Disperger 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 9 (6) 12-17 25, 48.

HESSTON (1-0) — Esau 0 1-4 2, 1; Schroeder 0 0-0 0, 0; Proctor 0 0-0 1, 0; Schilling 1 2-6 4, 4; Richardson 5 (2) 9-11 1, 25; Humphreys 1 (2) 4-4 4, 12; Arnold 3 0-0 1, 6; Schmidt 1 0-1 3, 2; Bollinger 1 1-2 4, 3; TOTALS 11 (4) 17-28 20, 53.

Sac.Hrt.;15;10;16;7;—48

Hesston;16;10;10;17;—53

Postponement

The Solomon-Burrton games scheduled for Friday at Burrton have been postponed because of a power outage.

No make-up date has been set.

Burrton plays Hutchinson Central Christian Monday at the Goessel Bluebird Classic with the girls at 6 p.m. and the boys to follow.

FRESHMAN BOYS

G.Eisenhower 76, Newton 63

The Newton High School freshman boys’ basketball team was outscored 26-13 in the fourth quarter, falling to Goddard Eisenhower 76-63 Friday in the Railers’ season opener at Ravenscroft Gym.

The game was tied 36-36 at the half and 50-50 after three quarters.

Newton plays at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dodge City.

NEWTON — Franz 5, Carr 18, Klug 10, Dillon 2, Castorena 11, Mosqueda 8, Castro 9.

G.Eisenhower;16;20;14;26;—76

Newton;15;21;14;13;—63