BROOKVILLE — Shauna Smith learned very quickly that her Southeast of Saline girls basketball team wasn't going to ease into the 2019-20 season.

With two games in two days to start the year, the Trojans came out ready to run. Southeast opened with a 51-31 victory Friday night at Marion, then followed it with another road win Saturday, 53-28 at Ell-Saline.

"I learned we can play hard," Smith said after the 2-0 start. "We played hard both nights and ran the floor very well."

Southeast never trailed against the Cardinals, grabbing a 7-0 lead less than a minute into the contest. Sophomore Karsyn Schlesener had a pair of 3-pointers while scoring 10 of her team's first 12 points, but Ell-Saline (0-1) was only down 12-9 midway through the opening period after back-to-back buckets from senior Erin Lange.

The Cardinals didn't have another field goal until the third quarter. Ell-Saline had 16 turnovers in their final 25 possessions of the first half and was outscored 25-3.

"I think we've done a very good job of moving the ball and have done very well with our pressure," said Southeast senior Emily Meares. "We've gotten some easy buckets because we've trapped well and played good defense."

Meares had points off turnovers on consecutive possessions late in the first quarter. Senior Madison Fear then had nine of her team's 18 points in the second quarter, including a 3-pointer to close the half and put Southeast up 37-12.

After Ell-Saline went nearly 13 minutes without a field goal, Reece Ditto and Lange each connected from behind the 3-point line in the first two minutes of the third quarter.

"We pressured the ball and did a good job," Smith said, "but I thought we let up a little bit in the first and third quarters. They made back-to-back 3's and I got a timeout, and things changed a little bit after that."

Southeast got turnovers on four of Ell-Saline's next five possessions after the timeout. A 3-pointer from freshman Avery Caselman made it 44-18 and the Trojans were well on their way to a second win.

Schlesener had 16 of her 20 points in the first half and finished 8 of 8 at the free throw line. Fear added 10 points and Meares led Southeast with seven rebounds. Lange had 10 points for Ell-Saline and Raleigh Kramer had nine rebounds.

SE Saline boys 68, Ell-Saline 19

The Southeast boys also picked up their second win to open the season, following Friday's 52-26 victory at Marion with a solid all-around performance against Ell-Saline.

The Trojans had 8-0 and 13-0 runs in the first quarter while building a 21-2 lead, then had 8-0 and 13-0 runs in the third quarter while outscoring the Cardinals 21-1 in that period.

"I'm really happy with the defensive effort in our first two games," second-year coach Bryson Flax said. "We've been trying to change our style of play and get after it defensively, and I've really been impressed with how we've gotten up and guarded the ball so far."

Southeast got everyone involved early, with all five starters getting at least one field goal in the team's first eight possessions. When freshman reserve Eli Sawyers hit a 3-pointer from the left wing, it was an 18-2 Southeast lead with 3:42 to play in the opening quarter.

Bryant Banks did not miss a shot in the first half, going 4 for 4 from the field and 4 of 4 at the line. Seth Eklund had a pair of 3-pointers and Sawyers had nine points in the first half as the Trojans led 40-14 at the break.

Southeast had a 14-1 rebounding advantage in the third quarter and went 9 of 12 from the field in that period. Flax took the starters out midway through the third quarter and used his reserves the rest of the way.

Up 61-15 to start the fourth quarter, there was a continuous running clock over the final eight minutes.

"We are way more athletic this year," Flax said. "We're bigger, stronger and more physical, and we have higher basketball IQ guys.

"We've got a bunch of juniors who have played a lot of minutes and I couldn't be more proud of how everyone is playing right now."

Banks led the Trojans with 17 points, Sawyers had 13 and Eklund eight. T.J. Morrical and Carter Underwood had five points each for Ell-Saline (0-1).