Couple from Sawyer suffers minor injuries in accident near Isabel late Saturday evening.

A Sawyer couple and a Harper man were injured in a two-vehicle roll over accident Saturday night in southeast Pratt County on the Pratt/Barber County line.

At 9:26 p.m. Bernal Sanchez-Floriberto, 57 of Harper was northbound in a 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup on Isabel Road in Barber County, that corresponds with SE 110th Avenue in Pratt County.

The Dodge failed to stop at a stop sign at K42 and struck a westbound 2015 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 60-year-old Erik Startzman of Sawyer on K42 highway one mile east of Isabel. The force of the impact caused the Chevrolet to roll over, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log.

The Startzmans were briefly trapped in the vehicle.

Sanchez-Floriberto was transported, by helicopter, to Wesley Medical Center where he was treated and released on Dec. 8. Pratt County EMS transported both Erik and Ruth Startzman to Pratt Regional Medical Center where they were treated and released.

Sanchez-Floriberto and the Startzmans were all wearing seat belts at the time of the accident that was reported at 9:26 p.m. on Dec. 7.

Pratt County Sheriff, Pratt County EMS, Pratt County Rescue, Sawyer Fire Department and Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the scene.